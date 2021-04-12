Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Increased by Analyst

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of CACI International in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.27.

Shares of CACI opened at $251.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a twelve month low of $190.16 and a twelve month high of $266.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.59 and a 200-day moving average of $234.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after buying an additional 15,898 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in CACI International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total transaction of $40,833.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,725.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,320.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

