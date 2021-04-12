Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Midwest Holding Inc. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Midwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The firm had revenue of ($0.83) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 million.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $49.15 on Monday. Midwest has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $1,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $2,845,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $2,973,000. Finally, Conning Inc. bought a new position in Midwest in the fourth quarter worth about $3,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

