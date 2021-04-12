Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Company Increased by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MC)

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Moelis & Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS.

MC has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities lowered Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

Shares of MC opened at $54.19 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637,073 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,365,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,827,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,627,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the third quarter valued at about $2,011,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 541 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $30,393.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $67,367.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,091 shares of company stock worth $31,353,214 in the last ninety days. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.24%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

