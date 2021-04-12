Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Simply Good Foods Company Raised by Seaport Global Securities (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $31.33 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $15.65 and a 52-week high of $35.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 571,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 17,286 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 60,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $2,055,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

