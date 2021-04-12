Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Lifted by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for UDR in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Get UDR alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.14, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR in the first quarter worth $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after buying an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the third quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in UDR by 257.3% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 24,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 17,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 340.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 35,096 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400 over the last ninety days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.