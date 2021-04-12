Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Capital One Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.38. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $154.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.17 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $134.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,406,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713,495 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,287,000 after buying an additional 861,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,249,000 after buying an additional 263,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $467,729,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,730,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,934,000 after buying an additional 1,020,742 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

