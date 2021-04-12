Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for 127619 (MDN.TO) Issued By Zacks Investment Research (TSE:MDN)

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 127619 (MDN.TO) in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the mining company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08).

127619 (MDN.TO) (TSE:MDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The mining company reported C($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.03).

127619 has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.07.

About 127619 (MDN.TO)

Niobay Metals Inc, formerly MDN Inc, is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. The Company’s business consists of acquiring, exploring and evaluating mining properties. The Company is in the exploration and evaluation-stage. The Company holds interests in properties located in the regions of Quebec and Ontario in Canada, and in de Lake Victoria Goldfield in Tanzania in East Africa.

