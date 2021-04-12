Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.46. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of SC stock opened at $29.02 on Monday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $29.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 59.10, a quick ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 37,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498,737 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $347,000.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,504.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Santander Consumer USA’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.