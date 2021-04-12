Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Raised by Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06).

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $215.00 million, a PE ratio of -20.30 and a beta of 1.39. Medicenna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MDNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

