QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,413 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 51,746 shares.The stock last traded at $76.00 and had previously closed at $76.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of QAD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 476.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QAD Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in QAD in the first quarter valued at $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QAD by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 47.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

