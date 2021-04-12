QANplatform (QARK) Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, QANplatform has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. QANplatform has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $1,460.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QANplatform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0701 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform (QARK) is a coin. QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 coins. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform . The official website for QANplatform is qanplatform.com . QANplatform’s official Twitter account is @QANplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QANplatform is a quantum-resistant hybrid blockchain platform enables developers and enterprises to rapidly switch to QANplatform or build software applications and run business processes on blockchain by providing a powerful software toolkit. The QAN blockchain platform toolkit includes: open-source code, private and public blockchain, easy setup, fast deployment, simple migration, multi-language development, online developer academy, community support, fast data transactions, low hardware and energy cost, quantum computing resistant security QARK is an ERC-20 Ethereum utility token, an essential part of QAN's platform, with the following functions: Generic smart contract developers get QARK after their code is being reused by the Specific Smart Contract Developers. All developers pay for their smart contract deployment in QARK. Specific smart contract developers pay a fraction of the full price as a license fee to the Generic Smart Contract Developers in QARK. Validator pays a deposit fee in QARK to enter the pool of validators who have the right to validate the following block. Full node providers get a reward in QARK for giving access to their storage for the blocks to be validated (tokens generated by the network), in proportion to the storage actually used by the blocks. Smart contract users pay for transaction fees. Fees are fixed in FIAT, long term predictable. (All operations which modify data require payment of a transaction fee.) “

QANplatform Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QANplatform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

