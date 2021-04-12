Qantas Airways (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QUBSF) fell 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. 488 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 3,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.20.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.65.

Qantas Airways Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUBSF)

Qantas Airways Limited provides passenger and freight air transportation services in Australia and internationally. The company also offers air cargo and express freight services; and customer loyalty programs. As of June 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 314 aircraft under the Qantas and Jetstar brands.

