QASH (QASH) Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. QASH has a market capitalization of $54.70 million and approximately $580,128.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QASH has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00054299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.24 or 0.00675369 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.51 or 0.00086865 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00035005 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00040679 BTC.

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

