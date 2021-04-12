Qbao 1-Day Volume Tops $46,394.00 (QBT)

Qbao (CURRENCY:QBT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Qbao coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qbao has a market cap of $943,927.41 and $46,394.00 worth of Qbao was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Qbao has traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000022 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qbao Coin Profile

Qbao is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Qbao’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,351,403 coins. Qbao’s official website is qbao.fund . The official message board for Qbao is medium.com/@Qbao2339 . The Reddit community for Qbao is /r/Qbao . Qbao’s official Twitter account is @Qbao2339 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Qbao Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qbao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qbao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qbao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

