Qcash Tops One Day Volume of $770.56 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. In the last week, Qcash has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $67.81 million and $770.56 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00066776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.78 or 0.00272744 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004889 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.28 or 0.00694907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,369.41 or 1.00535686 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $569.85 or 0.00948999 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00018029 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

