QLC Chain (QLC) Market Cap Achieves $29.69 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 6% against the dollar. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $29.69 million and approximately $2.25 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00067289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.38 or 0.00275666 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004858 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $430.37 or 0.00713059 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,073.82 or 0.99533489 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $595.19 or 0.00986144 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00020691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain launched on December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

