Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Bought by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,801,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qorvo by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,199,000 after purchasing an additional 265,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,387,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,677,000 after purchasing an additional 136,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $191.86 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $199.94. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.55.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

