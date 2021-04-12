QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s 10th Largest Position

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,111 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 39,464 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for 0.9% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $83,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,999,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $12,187,113,000 after buying an additional 4,097,822 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,956,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,676,796,000 after buying an additional 1,855,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,277,733 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,022,730,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,229 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $1,638,769,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,447,792 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,439,277,000 after purchasing an additional 179,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

Shares of QCOM opened at $140.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

