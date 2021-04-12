QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Lifted by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 387.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,188 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after buying an additional 10,683 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,499,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.74. 474,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,492,923. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.44 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $157.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.