Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $32.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.18. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $31.32 and a 12 month high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

