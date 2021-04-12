Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $38.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Qualtrics International traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30, with a volume of 4568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.08.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $56.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.18.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $213.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Qualtrics International Company Profile (NYSE:XM)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.