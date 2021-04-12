Quant (QNT) Market Capitalization Tops $461.00 Million

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. Quant has a market capitalization of $461.00 million and $6.98 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Quant coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.19 or 0.00063474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003857 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000780 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (QNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.