Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management lowered its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,019 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $93.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $94.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 7,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $655,259.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,539,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

