Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.21

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $94.21 and last traded at $93.17, with a volume of 7322 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.72.

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.09 and a 200-day moving average of $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $277,984.95. Insiders sold a total of 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWR. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

