Quantstamp Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantstamp has a total market capitalization of $79.19 million and $1.91 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00054034 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00019892 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00086530 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $385.31 or 0.00641665 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00040973 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.62 or 0.00034340 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 coins and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 coins. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants. Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts. “

Quantstamp Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

