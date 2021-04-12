Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Quantum Computing Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price was down 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.20 and last traded at $7.70. Approximately 90,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 116,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.11.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc focuses on providing software tools and applications for quantum computers. The company offers Qatalyst, a quantum application accelerator that enables developers to create and execute quantum-ready applications on conventional computers, while being ready to run on quantum computers.

