Quantum Resistant Ledger Market Capitalization Achieves $33.60 Million (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $33.60 million and approximately $137,964.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000760 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 73,720,854 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

