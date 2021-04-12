Quark (QRK) Market Capitalization Hits $2.81 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 45% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.81 million and $476.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000189 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Buying and Selling Quark

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

