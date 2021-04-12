QuarkChain (QKC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.98 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 12th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $255.42 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0399 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

