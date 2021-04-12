Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Acquires C$25,809.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at C$68,135.76.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. acquired 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

QTRH traded down C$0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.48. 233,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,757. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.56. The firm has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Quarterhill’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

