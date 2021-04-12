Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Insider Quarterhill Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,352.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at C$117,633.28.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,809.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 9,700 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,046.37.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,050.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 10,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,293.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,540.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.38 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,586.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,752.00.

On Thursday, March 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 17,600 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,810.24.

Quarterhill stock traded down C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.48. 233,876 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,757. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1 year low of C$1.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.11. The firm has a market cap of C$283.52 million and a P/E ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Quarterhill’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

