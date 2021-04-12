QuickSwap (QUICK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $432,986.00

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One QuickSwap coin can now be purchased for about $161.47 or 0.00268332 BTC on exchanges. QuickSwap has a market cap of $25.80 million and $432,986.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002418 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.62 or 0.00067508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00278715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $424.64 or 0.00705678 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,015.14 or 0.99734098 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $597.02 or 0.00992145 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00020817 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

Buying and Selling QuickSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.