QuickX Protocol (QCX) One Day Volume Tops $341,589.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 12th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $21.72 million and approximately $341,589.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0435 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00054162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00020456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $408.66 or 0.00675725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00086784 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00034962 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00040622 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

