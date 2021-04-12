Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 447.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,460 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.34% of Quidel worth $25,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QDEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quidel by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,510,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,733,000 after purchasing an additional 99,018 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 493,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,587,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Quidel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Quidel by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 336,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,529,000 after purchasing an additional 70,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quidel by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QDEL opened at $123.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 1 year low of $94.20 and a 1 year high of $306.72.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.41 million. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. On average, analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Quidel news, SVP William J. Ferenczy sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $1,006,844.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QDEL shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

