Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Up 3.8%

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)’s stock price was up 3.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.18 and last traded at $127.88. Approximately 21,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 952,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.20.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $245.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Get Quidel alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.64 and its 200 day moving average is $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 12,784 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,097,982.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,581,208.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,022,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.