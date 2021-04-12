QUINADS (QUIN) Market Capitalization Reaches $286,163.19

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 31.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, QUINADS has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One QUINADS coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QUINADS has a total market cap of $286,163.19 and $4.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00063234 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004053 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

OWNDATA (OWN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000501 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QUINADS (QUIN) is a coin. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,294,999,111 coins. QUINADS’s official website is quinads.com . QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @QuinAdsToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

