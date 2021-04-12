QunQun 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1.14 Million (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. QunQun has a market cap of $7.42 million and $1.14 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QunQun coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 48.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QunQun alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00055218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.02 or 0.00683440 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00036383 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00043854 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.