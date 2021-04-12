Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 11,970 shares.The stock last traded at $12.13 and had previously closed at $12.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.73.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEB)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

