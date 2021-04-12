Rally Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (RLY)

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Rally has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Rally has a total market capitalization of $137.68 million and $1.44 million worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rally coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00001703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067402 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.49 or 0.00290545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004672 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $429.49 or 0.00711075 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,202.02 or 0.99672020 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00018103 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.37 or 0.00800284 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally launched on October 5th, 2020. Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 133,817,904 coins. The official message board for Rally is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official Twitter account is @rally_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rally is www.rallyapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rally is an open network for digital creators, crypto influencers, brands and celebrities to build tokenized communities. It provides creators with tools to build virtual economies that extend their brands while also providing community benefits and new economic incentives for fans to engage with their favourite creators. Creator Coins are digital currencies that represent the brands of Creators. Creator Coins are the first in the long line of customizable, Creator-branded blockchain tools on the Rally Network. “

Rally Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

