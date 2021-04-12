Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 184,257 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.26% of Ralph Lauren worth $95,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 817.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RL. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $129.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,950 shares of company stock worth $4,904,705. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

