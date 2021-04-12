RAMP Price Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. One RAMP coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001367 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $206.99 million and $45.54 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00055340 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00020217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.82 or 0.00088052 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.55 or 0.00662670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00043923 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00035831 BTC.

RAMP Coin Profile

RAMP (RAMP) is a coin. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,414,418 coins. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @RampDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool. rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements. “

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

