Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Randstad from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Randstad alerts:

Shares of Randstad stock opened at $37.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Randstad has a 1 year low of $16.75 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69 and a beta of 1.42.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Randstad had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Randstad will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Randstad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randstad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.