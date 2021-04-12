RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Down to $21.04

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.04, but opened at $20.42. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $20.30, with a volume of 1,020 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of -0.03.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. On average, equities analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 2 portion of a Phase 1/2 clinical trial to evaluate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with various types of charged tumors.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.