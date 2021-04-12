Rarible (RARI) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.94 Million

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.87 million and $10.94 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can now be purchased for approximately $34.93 or 0.00057829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00042730 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 855,330 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Buying and Selling Rarible

