Rate3 (RTE) Price Up 41.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. During the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $2.03 million and $1.31 million worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00054601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.20 or 0.00087830 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.58 or 0.00628342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041960 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00034936 BTC.

About Rate3

Rate3 (RTE) is a coin. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 coins. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3 . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.