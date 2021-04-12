Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,866.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,866 ($24.38) and last traded at GBX 1,846 ($24.12), with a volume of 2258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,854 ($24.22).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAT shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,850 ($24.17) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 1,846 ($24.12) to GBX 2,184 ($28.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,904.14 ($24.88).

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,654.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,573.20.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $25.00. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.47%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust managed, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.