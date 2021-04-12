RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 86.0% from the March 15th total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of RAVE stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $1.36. The company had a trading volume of 359,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,185. The firm has a market cap of $24.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. RAVE Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 298.76% and a negative net margin of 48.53%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 130,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.73% of RAVE Restaurant Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

