Raven Protocol Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Raven Protocol has a market cap of $10.41 million and $47,801.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,405,302,193 coins. Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Raven_Protocol . The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raven Protocol is a decentralized and distributed deep-learning training protocol which provides cost-efficient and faster training of deep neural networks by utilizing the computer resources in the network. The Raven Protocol distributes heavy deep learning training in the ecosystem using blockchain and incentivizes those who contribute their computing resources in exchange for Raven Tokens, by introducing a new protocol backed by a tested deep learning training distribution algorithm. “

Raven Protocol Coin Trading

