Raydium Price Reaches $11.44 on Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Raydium has a total market cap of $315.29 million and approximately $17.03 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $11.44 or 0.00019036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00067958 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.34 or 0.00281795 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.51 or 0.00709749 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,175.00 or 1.00137347 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $597.69 or 0.00994614 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,562,402 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

