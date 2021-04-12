Raymond James Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.
NYSE RSG traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $103.94. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,563. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.
In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.
Republic Services Company Profile
Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.
Further Reading: Beige Book
Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.