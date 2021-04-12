Raymond James Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $111.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

NYSE RSG traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $103.94. 2,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,563. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.34 and a fifty-two week high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

